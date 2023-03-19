Michigan State basketball in March Madness: Watch Tom Izzo get doused in locker room

The emotional ride that has been Michigan State basketball this season will continue onto the second week of March Madness.

The 7-seed Spartans (21-12) are dancing to the Sweet 16 after knocking off 2-seed Marquette, 69-60, Sunday in the 2023 NCAA tournament second round at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It will be MSU's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2019, and gives coach Tom Izzo the most wins in NCAA tournament history as the lower-seeded team with 16, passing Jim Boeheim.

Izzo was doused with water from his players in the locker room in celebration of the victory.

STILL DANCING 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/eXeizS5BSn — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 19, 2023

MSU was outscored from the 3-point line, 33-6, but Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard each scored clutch late-clock layups on back-to-back possessions for a 60-55 lead with 2:20 left, and Mady Sissoko blocked two shot attempts in the paint. MSU finished the game on a 13-5 run over the final 3:30.

Walker led the Spartans with 23 points and Joey Hauser added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

MSU will meet 3-seed Kansas State (25-9) on Thursday in an East Region semifinal at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The winner moves onto Saturday's Elite 8.

Here's a sampling of reaction from social media, along with game highlights:

Most wins as lower seed by head coach in #MarchMadness history:



16 - Tom Izzo

15 - Jim Boeheim

11 - Lute Olson & Rollie Massimino#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/kAkiGhSyJ6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 19, 2023

Coach Izzo is moved to tears after @MSU_Basketball secured a spot in the Sweet 16 ❤️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wKY7D0ioca — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

Entering today, #MichiganState was #3 (out of 358 teams) in three-point shooting.



The Spartans just went 2/16 from 3pt land, while playing against the nation’s #6 offense, and won the game.



How? Toughness, defense, & culture.



Tom Izzo heads to his 15th Sweet Sixteen. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) March 19, 2023

"MR. MARCH, TOM IZZO, TAKES MICHIGAN STATE BACK TO THE SWEET 16!" @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/zUeD6uePfR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2023

Tom Izzo moves to 24-7 in the second game of an NCAA Tournament weekend.



Four of those losses were to Final Four or national championship teams.



He always tells players to win the first game and he'll win the second. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 19, 2023

STEAL AND A SLAM FOR THE SPARTANS @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/XR5TAdat1z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2023

Every single Spartan right now making a mark. Huge board by Hall on a Hoggard miss. MSU timeout. Spartans up 60-55 with 1:28 left. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 19, 2023

I think every Spartan in America just fist pumped like Izzo. #GoGreen — Brian Mosallam (@Bmosallam63) March 19, 2023

michigan state basketball will never not give me a heart attack — Madison (@madison_bolyard) March 19, 2023

Today's date: Sunday, Izzo 19th, 2023. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2023

WHAT A FINISH OFF THE GLASS @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/43XpbDLbZ9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Tom Izzo strikes again as underdog in NCAA tournament