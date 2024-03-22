Michigan State basketball makes Top-9 for 2025 5-star SF Jalen Haralson

Michigan State basketball has had some great success with recruiting out of La Lumiere School in Indiana, landing Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jeremy Fears Jr. from there, and now, they will look for another big recruiting win from that school, as 2025 5-star small forward Jalen Haralson put the Spartans in his Top-9 on Friday.

His Top-9 includes:

Duke

Purdue

Indiana

Michigan State

Missouri

Notre Dame

Gonzaga

Kansas

Auburn

