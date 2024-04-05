Michigan State basketball makes top four, to get visit from Omaha transfer

Michigan State is in the thick of things for another elite wing transfer on the market. The Spartans are set to host Omaha wing transfer Frankie Fidler on a official visit, after making the small forward’s top four.

This past season at Omaha, Fidler averaged 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. MSU was featured inside of the 6-foot-7 wing’s top four alongside Creighton, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Can confirm that #MichiganState will host 6’7” #Omaha wing Frankie Fidler on an official visit next week, per source. Had 20.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG & 2.6 APG in ‘24. MSU had a Zoom meeting w/ him last week. Spartans will have to make up ground here. #Wisconsin has his best friend… pic.twitter.com/Wq01EoZuUo — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 4, 2024

The Spartans continue their quest to add a transfer wing to the 2023-24 roster next season.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire