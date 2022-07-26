Michigan State basketball makes 5-star PF Xavier Booker’s top schools list

Michigan State basketball got some great news on the recruiting trail on Monday.

Five-star power forward Xavier Booker released his top schools list on Monday, and Michigan State made the cut. The Spartans were one of 10 schools on the list — Oregon, Purdue, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan and Indiana were the other nine.

Booker ranks as the No. 3 player overall in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 power forward and No. 1 player from Indiana.

Michigan State has made Booker a primary target during his recruiting process, with Izzo constantly being spotted at his games. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Michigan State make his top 10 schools list. However, it’s still great to see the Spartans listed and remain in the hunt for his commitment.

