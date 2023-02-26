Michigan State basketball makes 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch’s top eight

Michigan State has put themselves in a great position to land one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Cleveland, Ohio, native Jesse McCulloch has cut his top schools list down to eight, including the Spartans.

The 6-foot-9, 210 pound power forward has listed Alabama, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier alongside Michigan State in his top schools list.

2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch is down to eight schools: Alabama, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier. Read: https://t.co/2qJS7E7KTW pic.twitter.com/B6hLnrbXU4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 24, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Michigan State basketball collapses in historic fashion to Iowa on the road

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire