Michigan State basketball listed as underdog vs. Ohio State on Thursday

Michigan State basketball is listed as a sizable underdog against Ohio State on Thursday.

The Buckeyes are favored by 5.5 points over the Spartans in Thursday night’s matchup from the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

The Spartans have been listed as an underdog in each of their last four games now, dropping two of those three previous games. Both Michigan State and Ohio State are coming off losses earlier this week.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN.

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

List

How Michigan State basketball transfers fared in the 2021-22 season

More Basketball!