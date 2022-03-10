Michigan State basketball listed as slight favorite over Maryland in Big Ten Tournament matchup

Michigan State is listed as a slight favorite over Maryland in Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament second round matchup.

The Spartans have opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Terps. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan State swept Maryland in the regular season, which included a double-digit win over the Terps in the last week. The winner of Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament game will play Wisconsin on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

