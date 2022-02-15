Michigan State basketball listed as slight favorite over Penn State
Michigan State will look to pick up a big-time road win on Tuesday against Penn State — and the experts at Tipico believe they will.
The Spartans enter Tuesday’s road matchup against the Nittany Lions as a 3.5-point favorite. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State won the first matchup between these two teams in December, 80-64. That game was played in the friendly confines of the Breslin Center so it won’t be as easy of a game this time around.
Tipoff from the Bryce Jordan Center is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook
List
Big Ten Power Rankings: Where's MSU land after wild week of Big Ten hoops?
More Basketball!
Michigan State basketball listed as slight favorite over Penn State
Michigan State basketball at No. 19 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Michigan State basketball falls two spots in latest AP Poll