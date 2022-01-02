Michigan State basketball listed as one possession favorite vs. Northwestern
The experts at Tipico believe Sunday’s Big Ten battle between the Spartans and Wildcats will be a close one.
Michigan State is listed as a 1.5-point favorite over Northwestern in Sunday’s matchup from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Both the Spartans and Wildcats are unbeaten in conference play so far, with Michigan State 2-0 and Northwestern 1-0. On the year, Michigan State is 11-2 and Northwestern is 8-2.
Tip-off from the Welsh-Ryan Arena is slated for 2 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
