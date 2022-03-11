Michigan State basketball listed as narrow underdog vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament matchup
The betting experts believe Friday night’s matchup between Michigan State and Wisconsin will be a good one.
Michigan State has opened as a narrow 2.5-point underdog vs. Wisconsin in Friday night’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals matchup. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State and Wisconsin split the regular season matchups, with the road team winning each time. The Spartans will be playing their second game in two days, after narrowly escaping Maryland’s comeback bid on Thursday. Wisconsin is coming off a double-bye and will be playing their first game in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook
List
Best quotes from Tom Izzo after Michigan State basketball escaped Maryland
More Basketball!
Michigan State basketball listed as narrow underdog vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament matchup
Michigan State basketball withstands another Maryland comeback to advance in Big Ten Tournament
Michigan State basketball vs. Maryland: How to watch, listen and stream