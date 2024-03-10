Michigan State basketball listed as narrow favorite at Indiana

Can Michigan State pull out an impressive road victory over Indiana on Sunday? The oddsmakers think so.

The Spartans are listed as an 3.5-point favorite over the Hoosiers. Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Michigan State comes into this matchup sitting in a good spot for making the NCAA Tournament, but one more victory would certainly lock up a spot in the big dance. The Spartans are 18-12 overall and 10-9 in Big Ten play this year.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

