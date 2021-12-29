Michigan State basketball listed as huge favorite over High Point
Despite a pair of starters being ruled out, Michigan State is listed as a massive favorite over High Point in Wednesday afternoon’s tilt from the Breslin Center.
The Spartans are listed as a 22.5-point favorite over the Panthers. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State will be without a handful of players who have tested positive for COVID-19, including starters Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie. The Spartans enter this matchup 10-2 on the season, with wins in 10 of their last 11 games.
High Point is 6-6 on the season, with a 3-2 record in the month of December. The Panthers have already played one other Big Ten foe this year, which was a 35-point loss to Northwestern.
Tip-off from the Breslin Center is slated for 3 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook
More Basketball!
Michigan State basketball vs. High Point: How to watch, listen and stream
Michigan State basketball expecting to be without a few players against High Point
No movement for Michigan State basketball in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll