Michigan State basketball listed as double-digit favorites over Penn State
Michigan State basketball is slotted as a double-digit favorite over Penn State in Saturday’s Big Ten matchup from the Breslin Center.
The Spartans are favored by 10.5 points over the Nittany Lions. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State is 8-2 overall this season and 1-0 in Big Ten play after knocking off Minnesota earlier this week. Penn State is 5-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play, with their lone conference loss coming at home vs. Ohio State.
Tipoff from the Breslin Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook
List
4 Key Quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball's first Big Ten win of season vs. Minnesota
More Basketball!
Michigan State basketball listed as double-digit favorites over Penn State
Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State: How to watch, listen and stream
Michigan State basketball makes top-5 for highly coveted 2023 PG Jeremy Fears Jr.