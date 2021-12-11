Michigan State basketball listed as double-digit favorites over Penn State

Michigan State basketball is slotted as a double-digit favorite over Penn State in Saturday’s Big Ten matchup from the Breslin Center.

The Spartans are favored by 10.5 points over the Nittany Lions. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan State is 8-2 overall this season and 1-0 in Big Ten play after knocking off Minnesota earlier this week. Penn State is 5-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play, with their lone conference loss coming at home vs. Ohio State.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

