Michigan State basketball legend Jumpin' Johnny Green dies at 89

Michigan State basketball legend Johnny Green, who led the Spartans to their first-ever Final Four in 1957, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 89.

Green earned the moniker "Jumpin' Johnny Green" for his superb rebounding prowess and is one of 10 Michigan State players to have his number retired by the program.

He played from Michigan State from 1955-59 after serving in the Marines during the Korean War. Green is one of three Spartan men — along with Draymond Green and Greg Kelser — to reach 1,000 career points and rebounds.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of Jumpin' Johnny Green," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "Johnny was one of the greatest players to ever wear the Michigan State uniform and his legacy will never be forgotten. He was one of our first All-Americans, one of the great rebounders in program history and was a leader on some of the great teams at Michigan State in the late 1950s, including our 1957 Final Four Team. Johnny carried that success to the NBA as a first-round pick of the New York Knicks, where he still today stands as one of the best rebounders in the history of their team, and was a four-time NBA All-Star.

"Taking away all that he did on the basketball court, Johnny was an all-time great person. He was just one of the nicest and kindest gentlemen you could ever meet and it meant a lot that he came back to visit during our reunions each year. I've been fortunate that during my career at Michigan State I was able to spend time with him and that our young players were able to meet one of the guys who built this program. Our players are better for it and I know that I am too."

Green, a Dayton, Ohio, native, was an All-American in his final two years in East Lansing after leading the team to the Final Four as a sophomore. In 1958, his junior year, Green averaged 18 points and 17.8 rebounds, an MSU single-season record. As a senior, Green continued his gaudy performances and finished averaging 18.5 points and 16.6 rebounds to be a consensus second-team All-American.

Michigan State's annual award for the team's top rebounder is named the Jumpin' Johnny Green Chairman of the Boards Award to honor his ability to snag any and all rebounds. He ranks 47th all-time in scoring at MSU and is third all-time in rebounding with 1,062 points and 1,036 rebounds.

Green entered the 1959 NBA draft after his time at MSU was done and was drafted sixth overall by the New York Knicks. He was a four-time All-Star over his 14-year NBA career, primarily spent with the Knicks before playing for four other teams. He finished with a career average of 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over 1,057 NBA games.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball legend Jumpin' Johnny Green dies at 89