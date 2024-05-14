Michigan State basketball lands transfer portal center Szymon Zapala

Michigan State basketball has made a splash in the NCAA transfer portal for the second time this offseason. The Spartans have picked up the commitment of center Szymon Zapala.

Zapala checks in at 7’0″ and 240 pounds hailing from Zaborze, Poland. He spent his first three seasons at Utah State before spending this past season at Longwood.

In just over 16 minutes per game this past season, Zapala averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Those stats translate to 23.48 points and 13.37 rebounds per 40 minutes, which shows the potential he could have.

Michigan State won this recruitment over the likes of Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rhode Island, VCU and Wichita State.

Thrilled to announce my commitment to Michigan State University! Proud to be a Spartan! Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/LkRyAHw305 — Szymon Zapala (@szymon_zapala) May 14, 2024

Zapala will bring one year of eligibility with him to East Lansing.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire