Michigan State basketball lands commitment from PF Jesse McCulloch

Tom Izzo has added a second player to his 2024 recruiting class, picking up the commitment of Cleveland power forward Jesse McCulloch. McCulloch joins Kur Teng in Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class.

McCulloch is a 6-foot-9 power forward, ranking as a 4-star prospect and the No. 85 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. McCulloch plays for Lutheran East High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

McCulloch chose the Spartans over Alabama, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

