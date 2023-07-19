Michigan State Basketball: What we know about the 2023-24 schedule thus far

Tom Izzo is never afraid of putting together a tough schedule and that will again be the case for the Spartans during the 2023-24 season.

Over the past few months there have been schedule updates and reports of Michigan State basketball matchups for the upcoming season. We have yet to receive the official schedule, but at this point in time we are aware of roughly 80 percent of the Spartans’ 2023-24 slate.

There are numerous big-time non-conference battles on the schedule so let’s dive into what we know about the Michigan State basketball schedule thus far for the 2023-24 season:

James Madison

Duke (Champion's Classic)

Butler (Gavitt Games)

Arizona (Acrisure Classic)

Baylor

Oakland

Home Big Ten Games

Away Big Ten Games

What's Left

