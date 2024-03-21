Can Michigan State basketball knock off top seed North Carolina in NCAA tournament?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things couldn’t turn around any faster for Tom Izzo.

On Thursday, Michigan State basketball’s Hall of Fame coach extended his impressive NCAA tournament record to 17 wins as a lower seed. He also improved to 9-0 against Southeastern Conference teams as the 9-seed Spartans moved to 11-1 all-time against the SEC in the NCAAs with their 69-51 victory over 8-seed Mississippi State.

On Saturday, MSU will again assume the underdog role. This time against No. 1 seed North Carolina, which has not only a decided seeding advantage this season but has dominated Izzo and the Spartans historically.

“The front window is a lot bigger than the rearview mirror,” Izzo said outside MSU’s locker room Thursday afternoon. “So I'm just going to look forward. … I'm just gonna move on to Carolina and see what we can do. This place will probably be 97½ percent blue. And I love it. It's gonna be awesome.”

The Spartans are 4-12 all-time against North Carolina and 0-5 all-time in the NCAA tournament against the Tar Heels. Izzo is 3-9 overall and 0-4 in the NCAAs against UNC.

MSU won the last meeting between the schools on Nov. 26, 2017 (63-45), to capture the PK80 championship in Portland, Oregon. However, Izzo has not faced the Tar Heels since Roy Williams retired in 2021 and UNC alum Hubert Davis took over the past three seasons.

“When it gets down to the Round of 32, there's only 32 teams left. So that round is normally going to be two extremely good programs,” Davis said. “We're excited about the challenge of playing against a great Michigan State team.”

The Tar Heels (28-7) blew away No. 16 seed Wagner in Thursday’s second game at Spectrum Center, 90-62, in front of a decidedly pro-UNC crowd. Star senior Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-11 center, had 10 points and 15 rebounds. RJ Davis, a 6-foot senior guard, led the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champs with 22 points.

Davis' 21.4 points per game leads the Tar Heels. Bacot averages 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Two others, 6-7 forward Harrison Ingram (12.1 points/8.9 rebounds) and 6-5 guard Cormac Ryan (11.3 points) score in double figures. Elliot Cadeau, their 6-1 starting point guard, averages 7.3 points and 4.1 assists.

Izzo said the Spartans “did a lot of pre-prep for for North Carolina” before arriving in Charlotte.

“Carolina is good,” Izzo said. “They've shown it all year long. And I'm looking forward to seeing it.”

The Tar Heels also feature a family connection to the Spartans. Senior guard Paxton Wojcik, who transferred to UNC from Brown during the offseason for his final year of eligibility, is the son of MSU assistant coach Doug Wojcik and has played with Spartan players in the Moneyball Pro Am in Lansing over a few of the recent summers.

The history between the two programs extends more than 65 years.

The first time MSU and UNC met was in the 1957 NCAA tournament, the Spartans’ first Final Four. They took the Tar Heels to triple-overtime before falling, 74-76.

They would not meet again in the NCAAs until Izzo took over the job. UNC and then-coach ended his first NCAA tournament appearance in 1998 in the Sweet 16.

Williams, who took over at UNC in 2003, won seven straight against Izzo. That included ending the Spartans’ season in the 2005 Final Four, the 2007 second round and beating MSU for the 2009 national championship at Ford Field. Cassius Winston, Miles Bridges and the Spartans beat UNC in the PK80 the last time the two met.

Williams visited MSU after he retired to watch a game in early 2022.

“I talked to Roy Williams the other day. He owes me a scouting report,” Izzo said with a grin. “I probably won't get it.”

Izzo lost the first game of his career and his only meeting against famed Tar Heels coach Dean Smith at the Maui Classic in November 1995.

New MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, who took over in February, spent the previous four years as chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Izzo and the Spartans returned to their hotel to begin their quick turnaround in preparing for the Tar Heels. It is something that has been his calling card over his record 26 consecutive NCAA appearances — MSU is 24-7 In the second game of a tournament weekend.

Five of those seven losses have come to No. 1 seeds or the eventual national champ.

Two of those have been against North Carolina.

“What we can do now is get home and work,” Izzo said. “God, I'm happy to work another day. That's all I wanted to do, is work another day.”

