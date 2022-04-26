Michigan State basketball just outside top 10 in Andy Katz’ updated 2022-23 power rankings

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2022-23 season as a fringe top 10 team, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Katz released an updated batch of his “Power 36” rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season where he has the Spartans just outside the top 10. Katz ranks Michigan State at No. 10 and has this to say about the Spartans:

“Joey Hauser is returning. Max Christie is on the fence. But the Spartans should be a Big Ten contender.”

The Spartans are listed as the second-highest Big Ten team in these rankings behind only Michigan at No. 5. Other Big Ten teams ranked include Purdue (No. 13), Indiana (No. 19), Illinois (No. 29), Ohio State (No. 30), Wisconsin (No. 34) and Rutgers (No. 36).

Check out his complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

🚨 NEW #Power36 from @TheAndyKatz! 1. North Carolina

2. Kentucky

3. UCLA

4. Baylor

5. Michigan

6. Arkansas

7. Arizona

8. Duke

9. Texas

10. Kansas

11-36. 👉 https://t.co/xclb0n1JU1 pic.twitter.com/MUsGCZLmkP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 25, 2022

