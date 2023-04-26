Michigan State basketball's A.J. Hoggard applies for NBA draft but could return to college

Turns out A.J. Hoggard also is checking to see what his NBA draft stock looks like.

The Michigan State basketball junior point guard joined sophomore guard Jaden Akins in entering his name early for the draft, a list released late Tuesday by the NBA showed.

An MSU spokesman Wednesday morning confirmed that Hoggard, like Akins, plans to retain his two years of college eligibility.

Michigan State guards Jaden Akins, left, and A.J. Hoggard celebrate after Hoggard scored during the second half of MSU's 98-93 overtime loss vs. Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York.

The NBA's early entry deadline was 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Hoggard and Akins are among 242 underclassmen and international players who have applied for the draft, according to the NBA's release. College players have until May 31 to withdraw their name and return to schools, per NCAA rules.

Hoggard started 33 of 34 games for the Spartans during the 2022-23 season, posting career-best averages of 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 30.6 minutes while dishing out 5.9 assists to 2.6 turnovers. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, shot 41.7% overall and improved to 32.9% from 3-point range, all while finishing third on the team at 80.4% from the free-throw line. MSU was a plus-105 with Hoggard on the floor, and he used his size to be more physical with smaller point guards and quickness to disrupt bigger players all season.

But it was Hoggard’s play late in the season and into the NCAA tournament that helped the Spartans reach the Sweet 16. Over MSU's final eight games, Hoggard played 32 minutes a game and averaged 16.1 points with 6.3 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range. He was named to the NCAA tournament All-East Region team after a 25-point, six-assist performance in the Spartans' season-ending loss to Kansas State, which included 18 points in the second half and overtime.

MSU coach Tom Izzo earlier this month said he thought Hoggard, Akins and Tyson Walker might explore their draft possibilities. That was after Walker announced he planned to return for his extra season of eligibility and third year as a Spartan — the senior combo guard was not among the names on the NBA early entry list.

