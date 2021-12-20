Michigan State basketball jumps into top ten in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After starting the season unranked, Michigan State basketball has now officially jumped into the top ten in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. The Spartans now sit at No. 10, up from No. 12.

Of course, MSU hasn’t played since Dec. 11’s win over Penn State, so this jump in the rankings was more about the play of two teams, primarily: Alabama and Villanova. Those two teams have both seen precipitous drops in the polls following some ugly losses.

More!