Michigan State basketball: Jeremy Fears Jr. returning to campus Friday after being shot

EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo said Jeremy Fears Jr. will move his recovery from a gunshot wound to his left thigh to Michigan State on Friday.

However, Izzo does not yet know what type of timeline his freshman point guard faces in returning to the basketball court – or whether it will even be this season.

“I don't wish that on anybody,” Izzo said after practice Thursday. “I can't imagine the parents, what they went through. But I addressed it with (the team) as best I could, that we gotta support him and help him through it. He'll have some ups and downs, but we have to move forward, too.”

Fears, 18, was shot at 3:44 a.m. Saturday inside a residence in his hometown Joliet, Illinois, along with a 19-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Local police said a gunman entered through the front door with a handgun and began firing, hitting the two people but not naming either victim, and then ran from the house. Neither of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Fears’ father, Jeremy Fears Sr., confirmed his son was hit in the shooting and underwent a three-hour surgery to dislodge a bullet from his left thigh. Police said a motive and intended target remained unknown and under investigation.

“There were 20 or 25 people there just having a good time,” Fears Sr. told the Chicago Sun Times. “There were seven or eight people left cleaning and stuff and someone opened the door in all black and a ski mask and started shooting.”

Messages left with the Joliet Police Department and a Freedom of Information Act request for the incident report have not yet been returned.

Fears Sr. gave an initial estimate for his son to miss six to eight weeks after a three-hour surgery. However, Izzo was unclear Thursday whether that was realistic and hinted that Fears’ season potentially could be over.

“I guess it's not 100% done,” Izzo said. “But it's secondary, meaning from what we hear, if it was a little bit to the left or a little bit to the right, it could have been worse. So in that respect, he's supposed to fully recover.

“But the timetable on that, anytime you're dealing with a bone, puts the timetable in jeopardy. But I really don't know what it was. When he comes up here, we're gonna have a meet with our doctors and specialists, and then we'll probably know more early next week.”

Izzo said Fears remains on crutches and added he does not know if the former five-star recruit will be able to sit on the bench for MSU’s home game Saturday against Indiana State (2 p.m./FS1).

“He's mentally tough,” Izzo said. “I mean, he wants to get back here. That's one thing he wanted to do. The second thing is I think you're always good until you get back here and you see the guys playing and you realize you can't play. That'll be something that we're all gonna be concerned with.

“But if there's one thing he is, it's physically and mentally tough.”

Fears returned to Joliet on Friday for Christmas after dishing out a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans’ 99-55 win over Stony Brook last Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound backup point guard has played in all 12 of MSU’s games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds over with 10 steals 15.3 minutes per game.

“You never want to see somebody go through something like that, especially working hard their whole life to play at this level,” starting senior point guard A.J. Hoggard said after practice Thursday. “We know Big Ten play is coming around. And to take a hit like that, to where he can't play or participate in something he's been looking forward to his whole life, it was just devastating for me all the way across the board.”

Izzo said he was awakened at 5 a.m. Saturday about the incident by a phone call from Fears, who also got in touch with most of his teammates as well. The Hall of Fame coach said he has talked to Fears every day since by phone.

“I tried to fly over (Sunday) and got fogged out of there and fogged out of everywhere,” Izzo said. “So I spent half of my Christmas Eve on an airplane flying around in the sky. … I knew at 5 (Saturday); by 8, when I started calling guys, they already knew because he called everybody, which is pretty cool. That's why he's a leader. But he had called a lot of the guys.

“Everybody felt bad and I think a little shocked and a little, 'Wow, this is where we're at.' But this is where we're at. I don't wish that on anybody.”

What that means for the team, Izzo said, also remains unclear. He anticipates using Tre Holloman more at point after the sophomore paired with Fears as the shooting guard on MSU’s second unit. That also would mean giving freshman Coen Carr more minutes on the perimeter as a swingman.

Izzo also intimated he could extend Hoggard’s minutes, give senior Tyson Walker some time running the offense and shift Jaden Akins from the wing to shooting guard more to balance out the loss of Fears.

“As we always say, it's somebody else's opportunity. … We're gonna have a good rotation,” Izzo said. “We're just missing a guy that was really coming on. And that's the way it is.”

Kohler update

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, and Gehrig Normand look on from the bench during the second half in the game against Oakland on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Izzo said sophomore Jaxon Kohler is out of a walking boot and starting to go through portions of practice that won’t compromise his surgically repaired left foot.

The hope, Izzo said, is for the 6-foot-9 forward who has yet to play this season to get back on the court in the next week or so.

“The boy's back walking around, shooting and everything. But he's still a week or so away,” Izzo said. “I don't know an exact timetable. Last time I thought I had a timetable, and so the timetable would be he's working out now individually. He does some of the shooting drills with us. And hopefully by next week, he'll be starting to practice.”

Kohler averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over 10.8 minutes while playing all 34 games last season.

Izzo also said the plan remains to keep guard Gehrig Normand on track for a redshirt. The 6-5 freshman has not played other than 7 minutes in the exhibition opener against Division II Hillsdale, and Normand recently had a boot on his right foot but has returned to practice.

“I gotta think of my team and I gotta think of the individual,” Izzo said, “so that's not in the mix right now. He's just coming off his injury with the foot. Thank God he's practiced good these last two days, so a little break was pretty good for him. But that's not in the plans immediately.”

