Advertisement

Michigan State basketball’s A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker earn Preseason All-Big Ten honors

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

With all the hype surround Michigan State basketball going into this season, it’s no surprise to see two Spartans listed on the Preseason All-Big Ten list.

On Friday, both A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker were given that honor after helping the Spartans made a run to the Sweet Sixteen last season.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire