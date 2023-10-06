Michigan State basketball’s A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker earn Preseason All-Big Ten honors
With all the hype surround Michigan State basketball going into this season, it’s no surprise to see two Spartans listed on the Preseason All-Big Ten list.
On Friday, both A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker were given that honor after helping the Spartans made a run to the Sweet Sixteen last season.
Preseason All-Big Ten honors for @ajhoggard3 🌟 pic.twitter.com/XhYzeue97e
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 6, 2023
Preseason All-Big Ten honors for @TysonWalker13 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WvlUK4Ok35
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 6, 2023
