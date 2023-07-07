Michigan State basketball, incredibly deep and talented: How will Izzo meld it together?

HOLT — The crowds come for the dunks, of course. And to see their Spartans, the new ones especially. It helps that it’s free, though with the expectation and anticipation of Michigan State basketball next season, some surely wouldn’t mind dropping a few dollars, either.

Hundreds of cars packed the parking lots surrounding Holt High School on Thursday night for the latest round of the Moneyball Pro-Am, a series of glorified pick-up games that feature a handful of Spartans most nights.

A few were missing, including senior point guard, A.J. Hoggard, senior forward Malik Hall (recovering from offseason surgery) and sophomore center Jaxon Kohler — he played on opening night last month. Freshman forward, Gehrig Normand, was also missing, though his three fellow freshmen played.

Normand, Coen Carr, Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears make up the highest ranked — and highest regarded — recruiting class Tom Izzo’s had in a while, and their four-and-five-star talent packed the gym Thursday night.

Folks wanted a glimpse. I wanted a glimpse.

Michigan State guards Jaden Akins, left, and A.J. Hoggard celebrate after Hoggard scored against Kansas State during the second half of the Sweet 16 loss on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York.

But a glimpse is about all Moneyball offers; it’s a show more than a game, and that’s the point. Still, a few things are immutable: Booker is tall — he's listed at 6 feet 10, but the height is noticeable in conjunction with his perimeter skill, particularly his handle and shot. Coen can leap and will immediately become the program’s best dunker in half a decade.

Whether he can rebound and defend (his shot is a work in progress) will determine his minutes. Fears is quick and decisive and sees the floor, yet his voice is what stands. He’s confident and comfortable and when upperclassmen are already commenting on the way he carries himself, as junior guard Jaden Akins did, then Tom Izzo might have his next leader.

“He is a good, fast, playmaking guard,” said Akins. “He's vocal. I feel like his game will translate.”

That’s always the key with freshman, right?

Even when they arrive with five stars — as Fears and Booker have. All those stars don’t ease the transition. Sometimes they get in the way, particularly when the individual expectation butts up against the demands of the collective.

And Izzo has always been about the collective.

He’ll have his hands full with that this fall and winter as these freshmen join the meat of a roster that came within a bucket of the Elite Eight in the spring. Depth, especially talented depth, can set the foundation for a deep run. Depth can also submarine it.

Team Snipes and Michigan State's Jaden Akins moves the ball against Team 5 Star on Thursday, June 29, 2023, during the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School.

You’d have to go back a long way to find a roster of Izzo’s with so much returning — and proven — talent that’s added so much freshman potential. Even without this recruiting class, the Spartans would’ve been good enough to finish near the top of the Big Ten, assuming offseason growth from its core.

But with the talent?

“We’re deep at every position,” said Akins.

Izzo will have at least two rotation players at every spot, and sometimes more. Some aren’t going to get minutes, and whether that’s returners and newcomers, all will have to make peace with it.

That’s Izzo’s first charge.

His second is to align the goals of his individual players with the goals of what they can become together. Those chats have been happening for a while, as Akins noted Thursday.

“Me and Coach had a lot of talks,” he said. “He told me the things that I need to do for the next level, combined with the things I need to do for the team. If we can find a happy medium, we can meet both of our goals.”

Not that Akins goals don’t include the Big Ten and national titles, of course they do. But the junior guard is itching to get to the NBA, too. He declared for the draft in the spring, mostly as a fact-finding mission.

He got it.

League general managers and front office folks told him he needed to keep working on his defense, his shotmaking, his playmaking, not that he didn’t know that anyway.

Team Goodfellas and Michigan State's Tyson Walker scores during the game against Team Snip Back on Thursday, June 29, 2023, during the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School.

“Nothing surprised me,” he said.

It was good to hear all the same.

Akins missed the start of the season last year with a foot injury and missed summertime development, too. By the end of the season, he was showing the all-court and two-way game that Izzo’s talked about since he recruited him, and his defense on Kansas State’s electric point guard, Markquis Nowell, in the second half of MSU’s Sweet 16 battle helped turn the game.

If he builds on his tournament run, he’ll have a chance to be the team’s best two-way force. Tyson Walker, returning for his fifth year of college ball, should lead the team in scoring. And Hoggard should lead the team.

Hoggard is the team’s most critical player. But for next season, Akins has a chance to be its best or at least its most well-rounded.

Thursday night, he took it relatively easy, as he and his teammates are supposed to do. And while he threw the ball off the backboard to himself for a dunk and let it fly from 25 feet a few times, he also swung the ball and tried to make the right play.

“I’m working on my game a bit,” he said.

From left, Michigan State Mady Sissoko, AJ Hoggard, Tre Holloman, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker look during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Holt High School.

Despite the pick-up nature of things, that wasn’t hard to spot. His handle looked a little tighter, his first step a little brighter. And his jumper? As smooth as it did down the stretch the last time he wore green and white.

He is back to wear it again, as are Walker and Hoggard and Hall and Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper, who also looked more fluid and confident than he did even three months ago.

Yeah, it’s Moneyball. But some things translate. And as long as Izzo gets this tantalizing group speaking the same language, there’s no place they can’t get to.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why this may be Tom Izzo's best Michigan State basketball team - ever