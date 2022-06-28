Michigan State basketball reportedly to host Villanova in 2022 Gavitt Games

The Michigan State basketball 2022-23 season is coming together.

In recent weeks, we've learned how the Big Ten portion of the schedule sets up and who will be MSU's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent. On Monday night, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the matchups for the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the early-season series between the Big East and Big Ten, named after the former longtime Big East commissioner Dave Gavitt.

The Spartans will host Villanova, which lost in last season's Final Four to eventual champion Kansas. The Wildcats will play their first season since longtime coach Jay Wright announced his retirement in April.

The day and time of the games have not yet been announced.

Last season, MSU won its Gavitt Games contest, 73-52 at Butler on Nov. 17. Max Christie scored 18 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 points and six blocks. Tom Izzo won't have either to use this season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball to host Villanova in 2022 Gavitt Games