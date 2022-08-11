Michigan State basketball to host Oakland, former PG Rocket Watts in 2022

Michigan State will welcome back a familiar face to the Breslin Center this upcoming season.

Oakland released their official non-conference schedule on Wednesday, and it featured a trip to Michigan State on Dec. 21. That means former Spartans guard Rocket Watts — who transferred to Oakland this past offseason — will return to the Breslin Center to face one of his old teams.

This year’s matchup between the Spartans and Grizzlies will be the 20th meeting of all-time, with Michigan State winning each of the 19 prior battles. This will be the 11th straight year the two Michigan-based schools play each other, with the Spartans winning last year’s matchup by the score of 90-78.

