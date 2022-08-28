Michigan State basketball to host EJ Walker on unofficial visit

Tom Izzo has been hot on the recruiting trail, landing one of the best 2023 recruiting classes in the country. Now, Izzo is starting to piece together his 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

According to a report, Izzo will be hosting EJ Walker, one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, on an unofficial visit this weekend and the second visit Walker will have to East Lansing in the past month.

Michigan State will host highly-touted 2025 prospect EJ Walker for an unofficial visit on September 2nd, he told @Stockrisers. His second trip to East Lansing in the last month or so. Early, but, Spartans making an early push at what I believe will be a huge target for Izzo. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 28, 2022

Walker is a shooting guard from Erlanger, Kentucky. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Walker is a versatile wing and will be highly coveted as his recruitment goes on.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

WATCH: Jeremy Fears puts on a show at Pangos All-American Camp

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire