Michigan State basketball hoping to conquer road less traveled: A Big Ten win away from home

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo emerged from two hard-fought home victories, five days apart, uneasy about how Michigan State basketball managed to gut out a grueling game against Minnesota.

Yes, Tyson Walker helped the Spartans claw back late for a 76-66 win Thursday over the Gophers, a final score far from indicative of how things went in a physical, back-and-forth contest.

“The last 7, 8 minutes, I thought we played with a lot more effort. But we didn’t do some things early, and that’s just disappointing,” Izzo said in the aftermath. “So I’m gonna stay disappointed in it and be happy with the win.”

Still, the Hall of Fame coach lamented that as only half of the equation at this point in the season, surviving. The other, making progress, he did not feel MSU achieved.

Yet to a few of his players, every victory after a sluggish start to Big Ten play carries positivity.

“There's definitely less progress when you lose,” said Walker, who scored 12 of his 21 points in the final 3:46 as the Spartans closed on a 14-4 run. “You know you can smile a little bit the next day. That’d be some progress.”

The next step of progress MSU needs to show is to finally win a game on the road. That quest starts Sunday when the Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) face Maryland (11-7, 3-4) on Sunday. Tipoff is noon at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland (CBS).

This is the deepest MSU has gone into a season without a true road win since the 2003-04 season, when Izzo’s team did not get one until Jan. 21, 2004, at Northwestern. Should the Spartans lose Sunday, it would be the longest they have gone without a true road win since Feb. 4, 1988, at Northwestern. That team finished 3-8 on its opponents’ home courts.

MSU is 0-3 in true road games this season, with losses Dec. 10 at Nebraska, Jan. 7 at Northwestern and Jan. 11 at Illinois. They visit the Badgers on Friday to complete their second of three back-to-back road trips on the season, the last coming Feb. 14 at Penn State and Feb. 17 at Michigan.

But MSU is not alone in its struggles. Big Ten teams are 15-40 this season overall and 12-36 as visitors in league games going into Saturday.

“I wish I could figure out the league and my own team,” Izzo said. “But I can’t, so I’ll just give credit to Minnesota that they played well (Thursday). They made some plays. And yet we did a lot of good things — just not enough of them.”

The comeback win over the Gophers was MSU’s first two-game win streak in Big Ten play this season after starting conference play 1-4.

“There's always progress in a win,” senior point guard A.J. Hoggard said. “We closed out a game, and we didn't do that for a couple of games this year. So that's progress right there in itself. So you just gotta build on it, watch film to get better. You can't be satisfied, because there's some things that we didn't do as well as we should have.”

The Terrapins are 2-1 in Big Ten play and 9-1 overall at Xfinity Center. They are coming off a 72-69 loss Wednesday at Northwestern and have lost three of their last five. Maryland is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the league in true road games.

The Terps are a veteran group. Jahmir Young, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard, leads them at 20.8 points and adds 4.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Julian Reese, a 6-9 forward, averages 13.6 points and a team-leading 9.7 rebounds. Fifth-year senior Donta Scott, a 6-8 forward, posts 10.7 points and 4.9 boards.

Izzo planned to retreat immediately to his office late Thursday night and into Friday morning to prepare for and dissect Maryland, a team which the Spartans have a four-game win streak against dating back to 2022.

Walker’s planning was much simpler for how MSU can correct its road woes.

“Play a full game,” Walker said. “Try to contain them.”

Next up: Terrapins

Matchup: Michigan State (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (11-7, 3-4).

Tipoff: Noon Sunday; Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland.

TV/radio: CBS; WJR-AM (760).

