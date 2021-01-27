Michigan State basketball hopes to return Thursday at Rutgers as COVID-19 numbers grow

It remains a moving target, as does the rest of the season, but Tom Izzo believes Michigan State basketball is on the verge of returning to action Thursday after nearly three weeks.

That despite two more positive COVID-19 tests within his program and nearly 87% of his players who have contracted the coronavirus since late summer.

Izzo on Tuesday said junior Gabe Brown and assistant coach Dane Fife both tested positive in the past week. Still, the Spartans remain hopeful they will leave East Lansing on Wednesday and travel to Rutgers to end what would be a 20-day stretch between games.

“Obviously you’ve seen how fast things can change,” Izzo said Tuesday. “But we're raring to go, ready to go.”

Michigan State's Aaron Henry, left, talks with head coach Tom Izzo after Henry made a 3-pointer against Rutgers during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Fife confirmed to the Free Press he has COVID but is experiencing only mild symptoms so far. Izzo said Fife’s positive test came Monday.

MSU has had its last three games postponed — at Iowa on Jan. 14 and a home vs. Indiana on Jan. 17 and Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) have not played since a 55-54 home loss to Purdue on Jan. 8, and their trip to Iowa City was called off just before their flight was set to leave Jan. 13.

“I think it was all just really weird. When we first found out when we were about to leave for Iowa, it was kind of like something surreal,” sophomore forward Malik Hall said Tuesday. “We'd seen it happen to other teams across country, and then it happened to us. And for us, it was just a couple of days off and then we came back. And coach was just talking about, 'Just be ready for whenever your next game is and make sure that you're mentally prepared, because we are still in season.'"

Izzo said he has been in communication with Rutgers and coach Steve Pikiell this week, and the two programs remain on course for Thursday’s 7 p.m. tipoff at Rutgers Athletic Center.

Brown is the 13th of 15 players on MSU’s roster, and the 19th person in the program, who has tested positive since the summer and the fifth this month. The 6-foot-8 swingman, averages 7.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, is helped up by teammates Joshua Langford, center, and Malik Hall after Brown was fouled on a shot during the second half against Rutgers on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Izzo said he expects to have “11 or 12 guys” available at Rutgers.

“If there's one thing that we have gone through, it's that we have a large number of players now that have had it throughout the school year,” Izzo said. “We're prepared to play on Thursday — everything's a go for us on Thursday, Rutgers is prepared for us to play Thursday. And hopefully we'll get some people back as time marches on.”

The other four players who tested positive since the Spartans’ last game are Mady Sissoko (Jan. 10), Steven Izzo (Jan. 12), Joshua Langford (Jan. 13) and Davis Smith (Jan. 17). It is unclear what day Brown tested positive, other than Izzo saying it was “at the end of last week.”

Big Ten protocol for symptomatic athletes with COVID-19 allow for their 17-day clock to be backdated to when they first began to exhibit those symptoms before a positive test. It is unclear how MSU is calculating those on a case-by-case basis and when players would be eligible to return, though Izzo said he expects at least Sissoko to be OK to make this week’s road trip.

Izzo said it is possible Langford and Steven Izzo could return as soon as Thursday and that he hopes to have Brown back by “early in February.” Smith’s 10-day isolation ends Wednesday, but he still will need to pass the mandatory cardiac testing before returning to competition.

That 17-day return to competition rule does not apply to coaches or staff. Fife will remain in isolation for 10 days and can return to coaching once his symptoms subside and he tests negative. Graduate manager Tum Tum Nairn and strength coach Marshall Repp also tested positive Jan. 17.

MSU is scheduled to play Sunday at Ohio State after the Rutgers game. Izzo said the team plans to remain on the road for the rest of the week, with their schedule including a practice day in New Jersey on Thursday before heading to Columbus, where they will practice Saturday before the 1 p.m. game Sunday.

Izzo pointed that MSU’s positive numbers and the time between them did not require a program shutdown, and he was able to work in small groups and individually with players who were not under COVID restrictions the past two-plus weeks. The Spartans had their first full team practice Monday, and Izzo said 10 of the 15 players were available.

More complexities remain, including figuring out how to make up the four Big Ten games that have been postponed. That includes the previously scheduled Feb. 6 trip to Michigan that was called off when the Wolverines’ entire athletic department instituted a two-week shutdown due to the cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. That was on the recommendation of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The men’s and women’s basketball programs reportedly do not have any cases of the variant.

Izzo said if faced with a similar directive from the local or state health departments in the coming weeks and months, MSU would “100%” shut down if recommended.

“They have that jurisdiction,” he said. “I mean, if they said shut down, we don't get to say, 'Oh, no, we don't think we'll do that.' We're saying, 'Yes, sir, yes, ma'am,' and that's what we do.

“We've followed everything here. Our doctors have been on top of it, our trainers have been on top of it.”

MSU and Michigan are not alone in their COVID challenges in the Big Ten.

Nebraska has been on pause since its Jan. 10 loss to Indiana and already postponed its game for Saturday against Penn State. The Cornhuskers' next game is scheduled for Feb. 3 at MSU. The Spartans won at Nebraska, 84-77, on Jan. 2.

Penn State also skipped four games earlier this month with its own COVID-19 issues but has since returned to action. MSU hosts the Nittany Lions on Feb. 9.

Izzo said it could lead to a condensed schedule with contests either moved up on the schedule or pushed back to try and cram in the 20-game schedule by early March.

“I think we're gonna play four games in a week. I think you could see it where we could play back-to-back games,” Izzo said. “There's only so many days left. And if we want to try to get all 20 in, there's going to be some uniqueness. And it's not gonna be fair to everybody.”

MSU also had a sixth game called off, the nonconference ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Virginia on Dec. 10, that appears unlikely to be rescheduled.

