Michigan State basketball to honor victims during Indiana game

Michigan State’s clash with Indiana will mark the first home basketball game since the horrific events that took place on campus last week. A tragedy that hit all of Spartan nation, and the country, hard.

In the first home game back, the university plans to honor the eight victims throughout the night.

Here’s how Michigan State will honor the victims of last week’s shooting at tonight’s game against Indiana. Fans are encouraged to wear white to show unity pic.twitter.com/IFp5MO0Jyy — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 21, 2023

