Michigan State basketball home opener set to be against Northern Arizona

Michigan State’s basketball schedule is slowly being released as the start of the season nears. So far, most of the non-conference schedule is known, especially the bulk of big time games.

It now appears the first game of the season, and the home openeer, has been scheduled.

According to Northern Arizona’s website, the Spartans will play host to the Lumberjack’s on November 7th inside of the Breslin Center.

This will serve as a good tune up before the Spartans play Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova in a 7-day span the next week.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo contract details, including post-coaching job

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire