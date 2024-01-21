Michigan State basketball holds on to secure vital road win over Maryland

This term gets thrown around a lot this time of year in college basketball, but Michigan State basketball’s road game against Maryland on Sunday was pretty close to a ‘must win’ for the Spartans. In a game that became extremely competitive towards the final buzzer, as Big Ten games often do, MSU was able to hold on to secure a very important road win over the Terrapins, 61-59.

The Spartans held a 12-point lead at halftime, but went ice cold from the floor and were outscored by Maryland 27 to 17 in the second half, but a late Tyson Walker three and a nice Tre Holloman steal at the end of regulation sealed the win for the Spartans.

Walker led the way with 15 points and Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard and Tre Holloman all added 12 points each.

MSU will face one of their hardest tests of the season on Friday when they travel to Madison to face No. 11 Wisconsin.

