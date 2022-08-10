Michigan State basketball holds same seed line in latest batch of ESPN ‘Bracketology’

Michigan State remained exactly where it previously was in the latest update of Bracketology from Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Lunardi put out a new 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket projection on Tuesday, which saw the Spartans remain as a No. 8 seed. Lunardi has Michigan State facing No. 9 seed Oklahoma State in the West Region, with a win moving the Spartans on to most likely face No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

A total of seven Big Ten teams were listed in Lunardi’s updated batch of Bracketology: Indiana (No. 4 seed), Illinois (No. 6 seed), Michigan (No. 7 seed), Purdue (No. 8 seed), Iowa (No. 10 seed) and Ohio State (No. 10 seed). Just outside the bracket was Rutgers as the first team outside the field of 68.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bracket projection from Lunardi:

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2023 March Madness men's field. 🏀🏀 https://t.co/qie3gvBcWo — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) August 9, 2022

