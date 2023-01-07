Michigan State basketball holds off Michigan to win 59-53

It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough. On Saturday, Michigan State basketball was able to get one of their biggest rivalry wins of the season, knocking off arch-rival Michigan 59-53 at home.

The Spartans were led by their veterans in this one, as Malik Hall finally looked like his old self and scored 15 points, and MSU’s dual point guards, AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker, added 15 and 14, respectively.

For Michigan, Hunter Dickinson led the way with 18 points, as expected, but Mady Sissoko made his life difficult all day by playing some strong defense, and the Spartans also won the rebounding battle 38 to 34.

Michigan State is now 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Big Ten, and will have a massive game on Tuesday when they travel to Madison to face No. 14 Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire