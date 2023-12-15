Michigan State basketball, hockey to start selling alcohol during games

Finally, you will be able to order a ‘cold one’ during basketball and hockey games at Michigan State, if you are of age of course.

It was announced on Thursday that beer and alcohol sales will soon be sold at the Breslin Center and Munn Arena.

Alcohol sales at the Breslin Center will begin on Jan. 4 for the men’s basketball game against Penn State, Jan. 9 for the women’s basketball game against Maryland, and at Munn, it will start on Jan. 5 with the men’s hockey team’s match-up versus the US National Team Development Program.

Beer and alcohol sales coming to MSU hoops and hockey games in January. pic.twitter.com/3uwcVaT2yK — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire