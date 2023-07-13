Michigan State basketball hires new Director of Strength and Conditioning

Michigan State head man Tom Izzo has made a new hire within his basketball program, tabbing Dr. Lorenzo Guess as the team’s new Director of Strength and Conditioning. Guess is a Michigan State alum, playing both football and basketball in East Lansing from 1997-2001.

Guess previously had an eight year stint in East Lansing, working for Mark Dantonio and the football program from 2012-2019. He has also made collegiate stops at Notre Dame, Cincinnati and South Florida.

We are excited to announce Dr. Lorenzo Guess as our Director of Strength and Conditioning! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/2bxpPXJm0Y — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) July 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire