Michigan State basketball hangs in Top-25 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports NCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll is out, and unlike the AP Poll, the Spartans are hanging around in the Top-25 despite a .500 record.

This definitely shows why the Coaches Poll is a better measure of these teams than the AP Poll, and not just because MSU is higher in this one.

MSU has three losses, yes, but they came to three teams that are all ranked, with two of those teams, Duke and Arizona, considered to be national title contenders, if not favorites. The Arizona game, in particular, was very close, with the Spartans winning the second half 38 to 34, so it makes sense why coaches around the country are still showing the Spartans respect.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 6-0 800 +1 2 Arizona 6-0 747 +1 3 Marquette 5-1 703 +2 4 UConn 6-0 700 – 5 Houston 7-0 681 +1 6 Kansas 5-1 647 -5 7 Duke 5-1 594 +2 8 Miami (FL) 5-0 542 +3 9 Baylor 6-0 537 +3 10 Gonzaga 4-1 483 – 11 Tennessee 4-2 462 -3 12 Kentucky 5-1 373 +4 13 Texas A&M 6-1 326 – 14 Creighton 5-1 324 -7 15 Villanova 6-1 317 +14 16 North Carolina 5-1 303 -2 17 Florida Atlantic 5-1 287 +3 18 Texas 5-1 201 -1 19 BYU 6-0 187 +16 20 Alabama 5-1 157 -5 21 Colorado State 6-0 132 – 22 Mississippi State 6-0 125 +3 23 James Madison 6-0 109 +5 24 Illinois 5-1 99 -2 25 Michigan State 3-3 66 -6

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire