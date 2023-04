Michigan State basketball guard Tyson Walker named a top ten player in NCAA Tournament by Andy Katz

After helping lead Michigan State basketball to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Tyson Walker has officially arrived in college basketball.

This week, Andy Katz dropped his top ten players from March Madness, and it wasn’t a major surprise to see Tyson Walker make that list. You can see where he placed, along with the full top ten, below.

Sir'Jabari Rice

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Texas

Stats: 16.8 points per game

Tyson Walker

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Michigan State

Stats: 17 ppg

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Creighton

Stats: 20 ppg

Jordan Miller

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Miami

Stats: 15.4 ppg

Alijah Martin

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Team: FAU

Stats: 15.2 ppg

Lamont Butler

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: SDSU

Stats: 11.2 ppg

Drew Timme

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Gonzaga

Stats: 24.3 ppg

Markquis Nowell

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Kansas State

Stats: 23.5 ppg

Jordan Hawkins

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: UConn

Stats: 16.3 ppg

Adama Sanogo

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Team: UConn

Stats: 19.7 ppg

