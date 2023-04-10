Michigan State basketball guard Tyson Walker to return next season for fifth year

Michigan State basketball will officially be getting their leading scorer from last year back for one more season. On Monday, it was announced that guard Tyson Walker will return for a fifth year.

Walker was named second team All-Big Ten last year while leading the Spartans in scoring with 14.8 points per game. He is the best shot-maker the Spartans have had since the days of Cassius Winston and will be a huge help for this MSU squad next year.

His return does bring some questions though, mainly around Jaden Akins, who has many options in front of him to consider. That will be the next player to watch during the offseason, as he could transfer, return, or even try to test the NBA draft.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire