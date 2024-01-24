Michigan State basketball great Jaren Jackson Jr. named to US Basketball Olympic National Team player pool

This past summer, Jaren Jackson Jr. had a bit of a breakout moment on the United States National Select Basketball team, when he became arguably the star of that group on both ends of the floor. On Tuesday, USA Basketball revealed the 41-player pool they will be using to select the 12-person Olympic team, and Jaren Jackson Jr., unsurprisingly, was on that list.

The group was compiled by NCAA and NBA legend Grant Hill.

You can see all 41 members of the player pool below:

Highlighted by LeBron, Curry and KD, @usabasketball announces 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team. The 12-member team will represent the United States at Olympic Summer Games in Paris, will be announced after the NBA season. pic.twitter.com/tfHK9NxNUm — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 23, 2024

