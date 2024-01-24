Advertisement

Michigan State basketball great Jaren Jackson Jr. named to US Basketball Olympic National Team player pool

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

This past summer, Jaren Jackson Jr. had a bit of a breakout moment on the United States National Select Basketball team, when he became arguably the star of that group on both ends of the floor. On Tuesday, USA Basketball revealed the 41-player pool they will be using to select the 12-person Olympic team, and Jaren Jackson Jr., unsurprisingly, was on that list.

The group was compiled by NCAA and NBA legend Grant Hill.

You can see all 41 members of the player pool below:

