Michigan State basketball goes on the road, dominates Ohio State, 62-41

Michigan State flexed its muscle on the defensive end of the court, showing why they are ranked so highly on that end of the court. The Spartans held the Buckeyes to just 41 points on their home floor en route to a 21-point quad one win road victory.

After a slow start from both teams, the Spartans held a 14-11 lead with 7:21 remaining in the first half. This is when MSU would break the game open, ending the half on a 13-3 run to gain a 27-14 halftime lead.

Ohio State, who trailed by 16, made their push to get back into the game, cutting the Spartans lead to just 5, 38-33, with 11:25 left in the game.

The Spartans would put a screeching halt to any Ohio State comeback ideas.

Michigan State countered the comeback effort, going on a 21-4 run over the next 9 minutes to eclipse a 20-point lead, a margin they would take to the finish, winning 62-41.

Joey Hauser (22 points) and Tyson Walker (10 points) were the Spartans only scorers in double figures. Jaden Akins also had a strong performance, scoring 8 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.

Michigan State will be back in action on Wednesday for a home matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 pm EST at the Breslin Center.

Check out the best pictures from the road victory here

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Ohio State from LSJ's Graham Couch

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire