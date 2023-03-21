Michigan State basketball: getting to know Kansas State

Michigan State is back in the Sweet 16 since the 2019 NCAA Tournament, when the Spartans made a run to the Final Four behind the play of Cassius Winston. Now, the Spartans will look to make another run to the Final Four.

If the Spartans are going to continue their run through the NCAA Tournament, they are going to have to get through the Big 12’s Kansas State Wildcats who are led by first year head coach Jerome Tang.

With the Wildcats and Spartans getting ready to square off for a spot in the Elite 8, get to know Michigan State’s opponent, the Kansas State Wildcats:

School Information

Who: Kansas State University

Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Conference: Big 12 Conference

Head Coach: Jerome Tang (1st season)

Projected Lineup

Starters:

PG: Markquis Nowell (17.1 ppg)

G: Desi Sills (8.8 ppg)

G: Camryn Carter (6.4 ppg)

F: Keyontae Johnson (17.5 ppg)

F: Nae’Qwan Tomlin (10.3 ppg)

Bench:

F: David N’Guessan (6.4 ppg)

F: Ismael Massoud (5.1 ppg)

F: Abayomi Iyiola (3.6 ppg)

G: Tykei Greene (2.8 ppg)

Tournament History

Tournament appearances: 32

Final Four appearances: 4

Elite Eight appearances: 13

Sweet 16 appearances: 18

Overall record: 37-35

Most recent appearance: 2019 (4 seed, 70-64 loss vs. 13 seed UC Irvine in round of 64)

