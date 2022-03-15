Michigan State basketball: Getting to know the Davidson Wildcats

The Michigan State Spartans were given a 7-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The selection committee paired the Spartans up with the 10-seeded Davidson Wildcats of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The two teams will square off at 9:40 p.m. inside of Ben Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday night.

The Wildcats and Spartans are not familiar foes, providing the fans a unique match-up to look forward to.

Davidson is the home of former MSU point guard Foster Loyer, who transferred to Davidson this past offseason.

Get to know Michigan State’s Round of 64 opponent below:

School Information

Who: Davidson College

Location: Davidson, North Carolina

Conference: Atlantic-10 (previously SoCon)

Head Coach: Bob McKillop (32nd season)

Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Foster Loyer (16.3 ppg)

SG: Michael Jones (11.9 ppg)

SF: Hyunjung Lee (16 ppg)

PF: Sam Mennenga (8.2 ppg)

C: Luka Brajkovic (14.2 ppg)

Bench Contributors:

G: Grant Huffman (4.3 ppg)

G: Desmond Watson (2.9 ppg)

F: Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (2.2 ppg)

Tournament History

Tournament appearances: 14

Final Four appearances: 0

Elite Eight appearances: 3

Sweet 16 appearances: 4

Overall record: 8-15

Most recent appearance: 2018 (12-seed, 78-73 loss vs Kentucky in Rd. of 64)

