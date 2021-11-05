Michigan State basketball gets rotation going in 83-60 exhibition win over GVSU

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo ticked off a short checklist of things he wanted to see from Michigan State basketball in its final exhibition test before things get real.

Better rebounding? Check — the Spartans attacked the glass ferociously against Grand Valley State on Thursday night at Breslin Center.

Figuring out a fifth starter? Check — Joey Hauser got the nod over Malik Hall, and both thrived in their respective roles, even getting time together in the lineup.

Tighter rotation? Check — Izzo went seven deep early in the 83-60 win, with Jaden Akins, Julius Marble and Mady Sissoko the eighth, ninth and 10th options.

Michigan State forward Malik hall drives against Grand Valley State Isaac Gassman during the first half of their exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Breslin Center.

Better free throw shooting and offensive execution? Eh … let’s just say there remains plenty to tune before the Spartans’ season-opener.

And not much time left to do so. MSU opens its regular season Tuesday against No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tipoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Spartans, who were 19-for-31 at the free-throw line in a 92-58 exhibition win over Ferris State on Oct. 27, struggled again against another in-state Division II opponent Thursday. MSU shot just 8-for-16 in the first half and 11-for-20 for the game.

At times early, the ball movement and spacing were problematic, even as the Spartans blasted off to a 26-8 lead thanks to a 13-0 run built on five points from Hauser and a pair of Gabe Brown 3-pointers. Six of their seven first-half turnovers came after building that cushion, though, and MSU closed the half with a 38-20 lead.

Marcus Bingham Jr. was active before halftime with five points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. However, the senior 7-footer also got yanked for an errant 3-point attempt early in the shot clock, and A.J. Hoggard also got an earful from Izzo for poor flow.

Hauser started along with Bingham at forward, with Brown on the wing, Tyson Walker at point guard and Max Christie at shooting guard. Hall split his 12 first-half minutes backing up Brown on the wing and Hauser at small forward, getting a run with each.

In the second half, Izzo used Walker and Hoggard together in the backcourt, and both got going after combining for five first half assists and just two points. Walker continued to serve as more of a setup man, while Hoggard attacked the basket on three straight trips, resulting in seven straight MSU points.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker drives against Grand Valley State guard Jordan Harris during the first half of their exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Breslin Center.

Christie scored 14 points (on 6-for-12 shooting), one of four Spartans in double figures. Hauser added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Bingham had 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Brown scored nine of his 11 points on 3-pointers and added six boards as the Spartans outrebounded GVSU, 44-33.

And despite the early sloppiness, MSU also managed to pare its turnovers from 21 against Ferris State to 12 against the Lakers, with just five after halftime.

Luke Toliver's 16 points led GVSU, and Jordan Harris scored 10.

