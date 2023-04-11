Michigan State basketball gets forward Malik Hall back for a 5th season

Malik Hall will run it back again as well.

The veteran forward and captain announced Tuesday via Twitter that he plans to return for a fifth year of eligibility. Hall’s decision comes a day after Tyson Walker said he also will use the extra season the NCAA granted for those who played during the 2020-21 COVID season.

"Go green. Let’s do something great!" reads the text of Hall's tweet, with an image explaining his decision.

Go green. Let’s do something great! pic.twitter.com/mP6pjdn0XG — Malik Hall (@iammalikhall) April 11, 2023

The image reads:

“Michigan State has been my home for the last four years. The experience I’ve had during my time as a Spartan has been incredible for me and my family. I’ve been part of a Big Ten Championship team, played in multiple NCAA Tournaments and loved playing home with the best fans in (the) country at the Breslin. Our Sweet Sixteen run was fun this year, but we fell short of our own expectations. Although I battled a foot injury most of this season, I worked hard to help us be the best team we could, but, I was left with a feeling of wanting more! I think Michigan State Basketball has the opportunity to be very special next season and I’m really excited to announce that I will be returning for my final season!”

After starting the Spartans’ first four games, Hall’s senior season got hampered by a stress reaction in his left foot that cost him 11 games — eight from mid-November to late December and three more in mid-January.

Still, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound native of Aurora, Illinois, managed to come off the bench through the pain for the rest of the season (with one start in a senior day win over Ohio State in MSU’s regular-season finale). He averaged 26 minutes in the Spartans’ final 14 games and 28 minutes a game in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Story continues

GRAHAM COUCH: 3 quick takes on Tyson Walker returning to Michigan State next season

LEAVING EAST LANSING: Ex-Michigan State basketball guard Pierre Brooks II transferring to Butler

Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) celebrates the 69-60 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Columbus, Ohio, March 19, 2023.

For the season, Hall averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.7 minutes. He shot 43.6% overall, 84.6% at the free-throw line and 32.7% from 3-point range, making only 29% from deep after returning the second time and showing defensive limitations while battling the foot issue to finish a plus-32.

Hall’s leadership will be important to a frontcourt that loses Joey Hauser but is expected to return starting center Mady Sissoko and backups Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper. MSU coach Tom Izzo also brings in a talented recruiting class featuring five-star center Xavier Booker and four-star forwards Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand.

Izzo has one open scholarship with the departure of Pierre Brooks II, who announced Sunday he is transferring to Butler.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball gets Malik Hall back for a fifth season