Michigan State basketball gets encouraging news on Malik Hall's foot injury

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo’s mood changed in 24 hours. And it had nothing to do with Purdue.

Michigan State’s basketball coach received hope Tuesday morning that senior forward Malik Hall’s season likely won’t be over — even though a timetable for a potential return remains in limbo.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, which we thought the tunnel was closed," Izzo said Tuesday afternoon before the Spartans’ practice.

"As I said to my team in the early morning meeting and to Malik, at least the door is open. The door was locked two days ago to be honest with you. It was locked, and the door is open. What that means, I don't know.”

ANALYSIS:An injury, another crushing loss changes trajectory of Michigan State basketball's season

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, hugs Malik Hall, left, after Walker's 3-pointer at the buzzer didn't go in after the Spartans loss to Purdue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Hall won’t be available for Thursday’s home game against Rutgers (6:30 p.m., FS1). In Friday’s loss at Illinois, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward suffered an aggravation of the stress reaction in his left foot that kept him out of eight games in November and December. And he won’t be back for the Spartans’ road trip Sunday to Indiana.

But after Hall met with his foot specialist during MSU’s equally thrilling and deflating 64-63 loss to the third-ranked Boilermakers on Monday at Breslin Center, the prognosis overnight upon doctors’ reviews improved from the worst-case scenario to a little more encouraging.

“I've tried to stay out of the medical side of it, but I do believe that he has a chance to play,” Izzo said. “Is it in a week? I doubt it. Is it in two weeks? Maybe. Is it in three weeks? Possibly. And then you restart the whole process of getting him back and getting him in.”

READ MORE:Tom Izzo asks MSU fans to 'hang with these guys' after another great effort, tough loss

In nine games this season, Hall averages 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. He started the first four games before his stress reaction and averaged 31.8 minutes with 12 points and 5.3 rebounds in the first four games. In five games off the bench since his Dec. 30 return against Buffalo, he averaged 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes.

Story continues

Hall missed the final 7:26 of MSU’s 75-66 loss at Illinois, appearing to twist his left ankle fighting for a loose ball on offense. He was in a walking boot during Monday’s game.

Without Hall, Izzo played four players more than 30 minutes against Purdue: Tyson Walker scored 30 points in 37 minutes, Joey Hauser scored 10 in 38 minutes, A.J. Hoggard scored 14 in 36 minutes, and Jaden Akins had five in 32 minutes.

“People gotta play more minutes, like Joey, Jaden and me,” Walker said Monday. “But it's not really on the fly, because we've done it before. It's just hard without (Hall). But we'll just try to get used to it for however long. Maybe it's no time, maybe some time, but we just gotta respond to it.”

Hall previously rolled his left ankle just before halftime against Michigan on Jan. 7, but returned for the second half. He also had a toe injury that kept him out of the first practices of the season in late September.

Michigan State's Malik Hall wears a boot on his left foot before the game against Purdue during the first half on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Izzo said specialists have told him and Hall the foot is “healing fine” this time.

“It's a more positive sign than it was,” Izzo said. “The crack that I think they maybe thought they saw is more or less the healing process. Malik also had a broken big toe earlier in his career, and there's scar tissue in there.

“Whatever I can get out of him, as long as it's not in any way detrimental to his health — which we've been guaranteed it's not, guaranteed best you could — I think it's a positive.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball: Encouraging news on Malik Hall foot injury