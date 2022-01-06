Michigan State basketball gets commit from 2023 four-star PG Jeremy Fears

It's never too early to start building on that next recruiting class. And so Tom Izzo got a nice start to the Michigan State basketball class of 2023.

Jeremy Fears, the four-star point guard at La Porte (Indiana) La Lumiere, verbally committed to the Spartans on Thursday during halftime of Sunrise Christian-Montverde high school basketball game on ESPNU.

Fears, 6 feet 1 and 165 pounds, is the No. 27 player in the nation for 2023 and the No. 7 point guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

La Lumiere's Jeremy Fears Jr. commits to Michigan State University during the NIBC Tournament Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

Originally from Joliet, Illinois, Fears is playing his high school junior season at La Lumiere, which has produced NBA players like the ex-MSU star and former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart and former Michigan guard Jordan Poole.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Michigan State fights off early turnover woes to nix Nebraska, 79-67

According to 247Sports director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer, Fears has a "strong, sturdy build" and is best at drawing defenders on a drive to the basket and finding teammates.

"I'll bring to a college program defense, competitiveness, just always going hard no matter what every day, leadership and just my winning mentality," Fears said on ESPNU.

He selected MSU over Michigan and Illinois. Fears said the connection with Izzo had a big part in his decision.

La Lumiere's Jeremy Fears Jr. keeps the ball in bounds during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

"Michigan State has always been a dream school," Fears said on ESPNU. "Coach Izzo has always been one my favorite coaches. ... My type of game just fits Michigan State."

MSU, which had the No. 12 class in the nation in 2021 with guards Max Christie, Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks, currently has the No. 34 class for 2022, featuring four-star point guard Tre Holloman out of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball gets commit from 2023 PG Jeremy Fears