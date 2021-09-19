Michigan State basketball gets commit from 2022 four-star forward Jaxon Kohler

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Add one more top-100 recruit to Tom Izzo's resume.

On Sunday, Jaxon Kohler, a four-star power forward for the class of 2022, committed to Michigan State basketball.

Kohler, playing his high school ball at Southern California Academy but originally from American Ford, Utah, is the No. 67 player in the country for 2022 and the No. 11 power forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was being recruited by Iowa, Nebraska, USC and Oklahoma, among others.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pounder is a "very skilled and productive post prospect," according to 247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins, with "good hands, outstanding footwork, a soft touch" and can score from almost everywhere.

Kohler now joins five-star center Enoch Boakye and four-star guard Tre Holloman in MSU's class of 2022.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball gets 2022 four-star Jaxon Kohler

