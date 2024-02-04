Michigan State basketball gets big win over Maryland, 63-54

Michigan State and Maryland locked up in a gritty matchup inside of the Breslin Center on Saturday evening. Both teams entered the contest at 13-8 and looking for a huge win to secure positioning in the NCAA tournament.

It was the Spartans who ultimately prevailed in the contest, defeating the Terrapins, 63-54, on their home floor.

The Spartans used a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from Maryland, who took their only lead of the game, 42-41, late in the second half.

Tyson Walker and Malik Hall led the way for MSU, scoring 19 points a piece, while no other Spartan finished in double figures.

Michigan State will be back in action on Tuesday, on the road, against Minnesota.

