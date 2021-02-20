Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV, more info

When: 12 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

DETAILED LOOK: Michigan State basketball at Indiana: Scouting report, prediction

MORE: Michigan State basketball's Julius Marble II processing father's death from afar

UPDATE: Michigan basketball vs. Michigan State to end season with back-to-back matchups

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or click this link.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV, info